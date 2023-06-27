WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a juvenile who went missing.

According to WCSO, authorities are searching for 12-year-old Brantley Akins. Akins left home wearing a blue and green “Tacky Jack’s” shirt, gray swim trunks and Nike shoes. He allegedly ran from the Alma Road area near Old Birmingham Highway, between Jasper and Cordova. He is described as being 4’11” and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.