HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Sunday morning.

Devon Jamal Warren ran away from his foster home on South Lakeshore Drive at around 10 a.m. Sunday. Warren, who goes by the nickname DJ, weighs 100 pounds, is 5 foot 11, and has black hair and brown eyes. He may have family in the Bessemer area.

Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts is asked to contact Homewood Police at 205-332-6236.