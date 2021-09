TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man who has not been seen since July.

Terry Gilbert, 64, was last seen in the area of Rockhouse Road and Johns Road on July 1. His vehicle was found in the area but he has yet to be located.

If you have any information on Gilbert’s whereabouts, contact TCSO at 205-464-8650.