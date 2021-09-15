Search underway for family of woman found dead on side of Birmingham road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a woman who was found dead in Birmingham.

Misty Dawn Davis-Beasley, 42, was found unresponsive along the shoulder of the roadway on the 6300 block of 5th Avenue South in Birmingham on September 1 just after 3 p.m.

All attempts to locate Davis-Beasley’s family or friends have failed and are now asking for the public’s help. She has listed the same home address in Bessemer for several years, as well as an address in Tarrant.

It’s believed that Davis-Beasley has two juvenile children living in the Birmingham-area, but all efforts to locate their guardian have also failed.

Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to contact the JCCO at 205-930-3603.

