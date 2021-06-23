Search underway for family of 50-year-old woman found dead outside vacant Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating the family of a 50-year-old woman who was found dead outside a vacant home on Monday.

Melissa Lee Smith, 50 of Birmingham, was found lying unresponsive on the front porch of a vacant house on the 400 block of 1st South South Monday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Smith has a daughter possibly living in Florida and a brother possibly living in South Carolina but, there names and locations are unknown. All attempts to locate family by authorities have failed.

Anyone with information that may help authorities locating Smith’s family are asked to contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

