Search underway for family of 35-year-old man who died at Birmingham group home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating family members related to a 36-year-old man who died last week in Birmingham.

Emmanuel Joe Pennington, 35, died after he became unresponsive following a collapse at the resident group home he stayed at on the 900 block of Hillview Drive in Birmingham on June 8. Pennington recently moved to Birmingham from Montgomery.

All attempts to locate family have failed, but it’s believed he may have family living in Georgia.

Anyone with information regarding Pennington’s family are asked to contact the JCCO at 205-930-3603.