Search underway for critical missing person in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a critical missing person.

Maurice Emmitt Stollenwerck, 42, was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of 50th Street Ensley in a 2006 beige Buick Rendezvous with Alabama tags “1DB7216.” He was wearing green shorts and a red and white shirt at the time of his disappearance.

BPD says he suffers from a mental condition that might affect his judgment or behavior.

If you have any information on Stollenwerck’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413.