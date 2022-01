BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a critically missing person.

Erica Daniels Arrington, 43, was last seen Jan. 4 in the 4200 block of Greenwood Street in Birmingham. She has been diagnosed with a medical condition that may impair her judgment, according to BPD.

Arrington is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 170 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.