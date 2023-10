BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a missing person/runaway investigation for a 16-year-old girl.

Jamaya Braxton of Birmingham was last seen on Aug. 31. According to BPD, Braxton told her mom that she was going for a walk and has not returned home. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green leggings with blue braids.

Anyone with information on Braxton’s whereabouts is urged to contact BPD Det. Price at 205-297-8435 or 205-254-1757.