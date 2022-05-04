BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Tilon Debardelabon was last seen traveling to the southside of Birmingham from Bessemer Saturday morning in a green Ford Ranger truck.

Authorities say they believe Debardelabon was driving from Birmingham to Alexander City when communication with him was lost.

The truck Debardelabon was driving has Alabama tag “1A0714R.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Bessemer PD at 205-425-2411.