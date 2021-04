SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 91-year-old woman.

Ethel Lee Smith, 91, has been described as 5-foot 4 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday around midnight wearing a burgundy shirt with white stripes, gray jogging pants, and mismatched shoes in Sylacauga.

If anyone has information on her location are asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-716-1556.