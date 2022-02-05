VESTAVIA HILLS Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 74-year-old man that has been missing since Friday afternoon.

David George Stoves was last seen in the Cahaba Heights community near Oaklawn Drive. Police say he may be wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt and black tennis shoes. They say he may have gotten into a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata with Alabama tag number 6842AS5.

Stoves is described as having gray hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stoves is asked to contact the Vestavia Hills Police Department at 205-978-0139 or 205-823-1153.