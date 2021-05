JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old Pinson girl who was last seen over the weekend.

Amaya Janae Johnson, 15 of Pinson, was last seen on May 22 at 11 p.m. wearing medium was ripped jeans, checkerboard Vans shoes, and a dark color Nirvana band shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.