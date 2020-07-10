Search continues for missing elderly Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department detectives are still searching for missing 81-year-old Irene Campbell.

Campbell was last seen on June 15, 2020, at 1208 43rd Street North. She was wearing denim capri pants and a black shirt with a multicolor design. Her family stated that she suffers from dementia.

The Birmingham Police Department is requesting continued support from the public in locating her.

If you have any information, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911. You may also contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

