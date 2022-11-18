BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 1:08 P.M.: Four sisters who were reported missing from Talladega County Thursday have been found safe, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

In a post, the TCSO confirmed that the four sisters: Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, Isabella Jane Buchanan, Lacey Nicole Buchanan and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, were safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is currently enroute to pick up the children.

ORIGINAL: The search for four sisters who went missing in Talladega County has been called off, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

On Thursday, ALEA listed Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, Isabella Jane Buchanan, Lacey Nicole Buchanan and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan as missing after the Talladega County Department of Human Resources were unable to make contact with their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, about temporary custody.

On Friday, Clifton Christopher Buchanan was arrested and charged with interference with custody.

No information has been released on why the search was called off or what the condition of the sisters is. Attempts to reach someone at the TCSO for comment on the case were not successful Friday.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the case.