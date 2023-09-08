RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Rainbow City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Makayla “Kayla” McCulley, 14, was last seen on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. She was last known to be in the West Grand Avenue area of Rainbow City.

McCulley was last seen wearing a red shirt with “GIRL” on it, black leggings and white shoes. She is 5’ 6” and weighs 160 pounds.

It is believed that she could be in the Gadsden area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Etowah County 911 Dispatch at 256-442-2312, LT. Higgins at 256-413-1229, or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-(STOP)7867.