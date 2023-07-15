RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Rainbow City Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old who was reportedly last seen by family Thursday night.

According to the RCPD, Caleb “Luke” Green was last seen in the area of Rainbow Drive and Helen Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing a white tank top, black gym shorts and shower shoes.

Green stands at 5-foot-11, weighs 165 pounds and has blonde hair. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Etowah County 911 Dispatch Center at 256-442-2312.