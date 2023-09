OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage boy.

Kale Bryant Roberts, 15, was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 3 p.m. in the area of Pine Lane in Oxford. He was last seen wearing red pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Kale’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department at 256-835-6133 or call 911.