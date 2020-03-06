‘Precautionary search’ for missing Carbon Hill woman on Saturday, March 7

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Carbon Hill Police will be joined Saturday by search professionals from EquuSearch in a coordinated search effort for a missing woman, officers said.

Lisa Benton Warren was last seen Feb. 24 at her Carbon Hill home. As of Friday, there are no new leads or information on her location, according to investigating authorities.

Members of EqquSearch, a Midwestern search organization with Alabama locations, will assist Carbon Hill Police officers in a “precautionary search” on Saturday.

“At this time, we are asking for everyone to let Carbon Hill Police, the professionals at EqquSearch, as well as surrounding agencies do our jobs,” the department posted on its Facebook page Friday. “Please continue to pray for this family.”

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call Carbon Hill Police at (205) 924-4411.

