MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two teenagers missing from Midfield.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night that DeAirus Johnson, 15, and Skye Hall, 14, were last seen together on April 29 around 1:00 p.m. Police described the children as runaways.

If you have any information about Johnson or Hall’s whereabouts, police ask that you contact them at (205) 325-1450, option 2.