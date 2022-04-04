BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday.

Gregory C. Williams Jr., 26, was last seen in the 4500 block of 74th Place N wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt and slippers. Williams was seen by a neighbor leaving his home and heading in the direction of East Lake Park.

According to the BPD, Williams is autistic and non-verbal. He is reportedly wearing an Autism Society Bracelet that placed his last location around the 7700 block of 4th Avenue N.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the BPD at 205-297-8413.