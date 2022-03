ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is working on what they call a “complex investigation” for a missing woman.

Kyla Bobo was last seen in the Chula Vista area. She has brown hair and eyes, stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bobo’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Bosworth at 205-884-3333 or email at abosworth@stclairco.com.