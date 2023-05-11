SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing last month.

Kristy Kelley Cochran, 39, was last seen April 23 at about 5 p.m. in the area of Green Valley Road in Alexandria, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. She may be traveling to Cheaha Mountain or Florida. ALEA officials said Cochran could be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She stands at 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Those with information on Cochran’s whereabouts are asked to call the SPD at 256-442-2255 or 911.