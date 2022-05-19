ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a Southside man who was last seen in Atlanta Wednesday.

Merle Wayne Firestone, 84, was last seen driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 east of the Atlanta area Wednesday night. Firestone’s family reports that he suffers from both diabetes and dementia.

Firestone’s license plate reads “851AVM.” He is 6-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Firestone or knows where he to call 911 or contact the Southside Police Department at (256) 442-2255. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.