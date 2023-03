PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is looking for a man who went missing over the weekend.

Delanford Edwards, 22, was last seen by his family Saturday while wearing a black and red jacket and grey sweatpants. He was also seen in a Honda Pilot, license plate 1A042N9.

Any information on Edwards’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the PGPD at 205-744-1735 or by email at pgpd@cityofpg.com.