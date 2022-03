GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Graysville Police Department is searching for a man missing since Saturday.

Nicholas (Nick) Arguello was last seen on March 5 at 1 p.m. walking along Highway 78 in Jasper.

Arguello stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

If you see Arguello or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Graysville Police Department at 205-880-0911.