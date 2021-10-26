Police searching for missing Birmingham woman last seen on Princeton Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

Linda Mosley, 71, was last seen Monday in the 700 block of Princeton Avenue Southwest. She was seen wearing a purple shirt, grey sweatpants, a black hat, and blue sneakers.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Mosley’s disappearance as a critical missing person investigation due to Mosley suffering from a mental condition that affects her judgment and behavior.

The BPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Mosley. the subject in the attached photo. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the the BPD’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413,

Additional information on the investigation can be made at Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at205-254-7777.