Police searching for missing Birmingham man

Sampson was last seen on Sep. 10.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing earlier this month.

Steven Darrel Sampson, 50, was last seen Sept. 10 working at his job at Kamtek in the 1500 block of Sterilite Drive in Birmingham. He is 6’2″ and weighs 245 pounds.

Sampson has been described as a transient and sometimes visits a relative in Fairfield. No foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Sampson, please call 911 or BPD at 205-297-8413. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.