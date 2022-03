ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who may be in need of his medication.

Cecil Hawkins Jr. has not been seen since March 7 and police say he may be suffering from an “altered mental state.” He was last seen near 14th Street and Crawford Avenue walking on foot.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact APD at 256-240-4000.