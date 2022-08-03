BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man who was last seen earlier this week.

Earl Sharron Johnson was last seen at approximately 1:17 p.m. Tuesday near Patton Creek Animal Clinic on Montgomery Highway in Hoover. According to police, Johnson may suffer from a condition that may “impair his judgment.”

Johnson is described as being 6’1″, weighing 170 pounds and having blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who knows where Johnson could be is encouraged to call 911 or the Vestavia Hills Police

Department at 205-978-0139.