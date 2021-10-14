Police searching for missing 17-year-old from Fairfield who ran away from foster care

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Fairfield on Monday when they say she fled from foster care.

Cassie Darlene Duncan was last seen wearing sweat pants, a white t-shirt and tennis shoes. She has blonde and pink hair, and she has blue eyes. She stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She also has a nose piercing.

If you have any information regarding Duncan’s whereabouts, please contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.