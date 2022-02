BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy was last seen Wednesday.

Caleb Keahey was last seen in the 1100 block of Suncrest Lane where he was walking on foot. Police believe that he may still be in the nearby area.

Keahey stands at 5-foot-3 and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with blue jeans.