Police searching for Georgia woman missing since Sept. 19

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a woman last seen in September.

According to officials, Theresia Annie Williams, age 37, was last seen on Sept. 19, 2021.

Williams is 5’6″ tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Williams is know to frequent the area of North Lee Street and the neighborhoods around it. She is also known to frequent Brown Mill Pond off of Hwy 27 East in Americus and Society Street in Albany.

Anyone with information about Theresia Annie Williams should contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.