BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has declared a critical runaway alert after a 12-year-old boy was last seen at Wilkerson Middle School Friday morning.

Cornelius Anthony, 12, was last seen wearing a tan camouflage jacket, tan camouflage pants, and tan and white Nike shoes between 10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. at Wilkerson Middle School.

Anthony has brown eyes and hair, stands at 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say that Anthony also ran away on Jan. 13.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Anthony, please call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.