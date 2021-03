CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 68-year-old Cragford man who was last seen Thursday.

Ray Lynn Campbell, 68, was last seen at his Cragford home on Lambert Road Thursday. Police say Campbell does have Alzheimer’s.

No known clothing or direction of travel have been reported. Police believe Campbell may be walking around the area.

Any information on Campbell’s location, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 256-354-217