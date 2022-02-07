BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a woman who went missing over the weekend.

Shannon Tripp, 20, was last seen in the 3000 block of Avenue V on Saturday. She has not been heard from since, according to BPD.

Tripp is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing white and black leggings, a black tank top, yellow socks, pink flip flops and a cream-colored sweater.

BPD says she also suffers from a condition that may affect her behavior or judgment.

If you have any information on Tripp’s whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.