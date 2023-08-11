CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 62-year-old woman who went missing from Center Point on Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lisa Smith Powell was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Monday wearing a green shirt with white and green pants in the area of 25th Ave NE. She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Powell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450 or call 911.