OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Ohatchee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl.

Alyssa Michelle Gaddy was last seen Thursday at approximately 6:45 p.m. near Hwy. 144 in Ohatchee. According to police, she is believed to be in danger. She was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans with a hole in the knee, and American Flag cowboy boots.

If you have any information on where Gaddy is, call 911 or the Ohatchee Police Department at 256-283-3074.