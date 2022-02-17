GLENCOE, Ala. (WIAT) — The car of a woman who disappeared nearly three years ago has now been found.

On Wednesday, a blue 2019 Kia Optima belonging to Lorene Virginia Collier, 84, was found in the woods of off Scrougeout Drive in the Black Creek community . According to Capt. Josh Morgan of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, the car was discovered after a hunter was walking through the area and saw the vehicle.

Morgan said that human remains had been found, but have not been positively identified yet.

Collier was last seen March 5, 2019, in Glencoe and was on her way to Gadsden. According to Christina Mineo, Collier’s granddaughter, Collier had traveled from her home in Tampa, Florida to Glencoe, Alabama to visit her brother on his birthday. From there, she set off for Gadsden, but never arrived.

“She went missing somewhere between here and there and we’re not sure if she’s lost or someone got her or what,” Mineo told CBS 42 in 2019.

At the time, police said Collier did not have her medication with her when she disappeared and that she may have had a condition that could impair her judgment.

Morgan said that as of Thursday, foul play is not suspected, but they are still investigating the case.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

“I need my grandmother,” Mineo said. “I need to see my grandmother one last time. That’s the closure for me.”