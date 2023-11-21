BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Police Department is currently searching for a man who was last seen in the summer in Birmingham.

Darryl A. Smith Jr., 34, has been missing since July 15. He was last seen on 3rd Avenue South in Birmingham wearing brown pants and a t-shirt. Also known as D.J., he stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and is described as having a slim build.

He has tattoos of two names: “Claudia” on his left forearm and “Kendra” on the left side of his neck. According to a missing person flyer, D.J. may be homeless.

Those with any information on Smith’s whereabouts are urged to call Irondale Police at 205-956-5990. His father, Darryl A. Smith Sr., is also available by phone at 205-421-6181.