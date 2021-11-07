Police conducting critical missing person investigation in Birmingham for elderly man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a critical missing person investigation for an elderly man who was last seen Sunday driving to get dinner.

Harry Lee Durbin, 85, was last seen in the 1200 block of Concord Avenue around 12:30 p.m. He drives a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Alabama tag 1AA9209.

Durbin is 5-foot-7 and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a white or blue long sleeve shirt and dark blue shoes. Authorities say he periodically has trouble with his memory.

Durbin’s vehicle was last spotted in the 2700 block of Cherry Avenue.

If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Durbin, please contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.