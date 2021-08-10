Police asking for assistance locating missing woman from Walker County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

Autumn Stewart’s family contacted WCSO in July after they had not spoken with Stewart since last October. A tenant renting a house from Stewart met with her in April, according to WCSO. After compiling evidence through family, friends, acquaintances, social media and legal records, law enforcement believes Stewart is in the Birmingham and Jefferson County area.

WCSO has requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office but is also asking that the public contact either agency with any information related to Stewart.