Birmingham Police ask for help finding missing children after mother fled with them

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children.

The children, who are in the custody of DHR, were visiting with their mother when she fled with them, police say.

The mother, identified as 23-year-old Daja Molette of Birmingham, has no parental rights to the children, according to police.

The children, a two-year-old and a five-month-old, both male, were last seen on August 5 at 2001 12th Avenue North in Birmingham.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the mother or two children, you are asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413, or simply dial 911.