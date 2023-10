PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pell City Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to PCPD, Zachary Drummonds was last seen near Cogswell Avenue and 42nd Street wearing a red jumpsuit. Drummonds has red hair, blue eyes, is listed as 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information, contact PCPD at 205-884-3335.