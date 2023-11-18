PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 71-year-old man.

According to the PPD, Jose Perez walked away from his residence in Green Park South around 5 p.m. Saturday. The last time he was seen was about 5:45 p.m. in the area of 24e.

Perez suffers from dementia. He is thought to be wearing blue jeans, a green shirt and blue tennis shoes.

Those who see Perez are urged to call the PPD at 205-620-6550 or the closest law enforcement agency immediately.