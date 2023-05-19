PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents early Friday morning.

According to the Pelham Police Department, Madelyn Brooke Jackson is believed to have left home around 4:30 a.m. She may be carrying a white Under Armor backpack. Tory Ball, her mother, stated she is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes. Ball said police received a tip from a boy who said he received a Snapchat message that Jackson and Madeleine Bacik, a reported missing 15-year-old girl, were in Pell City.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the PPD at 205-620-6550 or submit a tip on the PPD website.