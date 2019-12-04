Parrish PD searching for missing 2-year-old boy

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The missing Parrish child has been found safe, his grandmother has been arrested.

—

Original story:

The Parrish Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy believed to be in Jasper with his grandmother.

Prince Byron Windham was last seen Tuesday at his residence wearing a gray and black jogging suit with a blue long sleeve shirt underneath a green toboggan.

Prince is described as weighing 29 pounds and standing 2-foot-9.

According to PPD, the boy was picked up by his grandmother Tuesday morning and was never returned home.

PPD is searching for a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is a blue 2006 Cadillac GTS with the license plate number “64FA623.”

If you have any information on Prince’s whereabouts, contact PPD at (205) 483-7100 or call 911.

