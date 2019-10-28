Parents of missing Aniah Blanchard speak out, establish official donation page

The search continues for a missing 19-year-old Homewood native and Auburn-area college student. They are looking for Aniah Blanchard.



Blanchard was first reported missing last Thursday. This weekend, police said foul play is now being considered in her disappearance. Her parents posted a message on social media:



“We want to let you guys know that there has been no official GoFundMe account set up for finding Aniah so we don’t want you to donate to any GoFundMe accounts if you want to donate to us to find her we have created a PayPal account and to find that PayPal account it’s going to be FindAniahBlanchard@gmail.com.”

Police found her car Friday night in Montgomery at an apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn police at 334-501-3140.

