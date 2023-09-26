OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday night.

Ashley Michelle Perryman, 39, was last seen leaving her home at 6:30 p.m. to drive a friend to their home in Anniston. She also possibly made plans to meet up with another friend afterward. She was driving a 2006 silver Buick Lacrosse.

Perryman has brown eyes and red hair. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Perryman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 256-831-3121. You can also call their tipline at 256-835-6122.