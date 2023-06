According to police, Dayton Notorious Shirley was last seen on June 3 in the area of Kingview Drive in Oxford. (Image: Oxford Police)

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Oxford Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Dayton Notorious Shirley was last seen on June 3 in the area of Kingview Drive in Oxford. His direction of travel is unknown.

Shirley is described as 5’5″ and 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Shirley’s whereabouts is asked to call Oxford Police at (256) 835-6133.